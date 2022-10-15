Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder jumps to defense of Mohammed Kudus after Napoli defeat 

Ajax head coach Alfred Schreuder has jumped to the defense of star midfielder Mohammed Kudus in the 4-2 defeat to Napoli

Kudus has come under criticism over his performance against Napoli in the UEFA Champions League in Naples on Wednesday night.

Ajax lost 4-2 away in the return fixture to the Italian giants, conceding ten goals in the two legs.

Mohammed Kudus had a 3/10 rating in the players performance report after the game.

The Ghana international was substituted after spending an hour in the game and was replaced by Brian Brobbey.

Alfred Schreuder despite the poor performance of his false nine in the game said, "He also does a lot of good things for us, such as the way he hunts and thus keeps the opponent moving. I think it's good to see how he does those things," says Schreuder said on Ajax channels.

Ajax will play an Eredivisie match against Excelsior on Sunday.

Brian Brobbey is likely to start ahead of Mohammed Kudus in the league match.

Kudus was denied a goal in the return leg by Napoli after scoring three in the first round of the Champions League.