Ajax forward Brian Brobbey believes he should have been on earlier in the game against Napoli

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Brian Brobbey has reacted to Ajax's defeat to Napoli in the UEFA Champions League.

The 22-year-old replaced Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus after the hour mark as Ajax suffered a 4-2 defeat in Italy.

“If you look at the last game, I thought we were much better than in the other game. But Napoli is a good team," he said after the game.

"Of course I'll start on the couch. I also prefer to be in the base. I thought I should have come in much earlier today, at the 2-1," he added.

Brobbey lost his starting position to in-form Kudus, but admits the Black Stars midfielder has been on a good run both domestically and in Europe.

“Kudus has been doing really well lately. If you keep scoring, you can't change anything," continued Brobbey.

The former RB Liepzig player won the penalty that helped Ajax halved the deficit against Napoli.

“We held each other. He pulled me down, so a deserved penalty," added the forward.

“We have to keep doing our thing, stay strong as a team. We have another match on Sunday."