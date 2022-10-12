Ajax winger Steven Berwijn reacts to claims he lost form because of Mohammed Kudus

Ajax and Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn has rubbished claims that his dip in form is due to Mohammed Kudus' presence in the team.

Bergwijn seems to do better with Brian Brobbey in the starting line-up.

However, the former Tottenham winger has taken responsibility for his poor run of form, insistinh it has nothing to do with who he plays with.

“I don't know what's going on”, Bergwijn said in the pre-match conference. “That is part of football. It is not always an upward trend. Everyone has better and lesser phases. I train hard every day, it will get better on its own."

"Certainly not. It just doesn't work. "Like at the beginning of the season, it goes up and down. That has nothing to do with other players. I click with everyone. It has nothing to do with Mo or Brobbey. This is just part of top sport."

Mohammed Kudus has been in red-hot form for the Dutch champions netting in all three games in the UEFA Champions League.

Ajax travel to Italy to play Napoli on Wednesday night.