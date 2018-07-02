Akhisarspor sign Ghanaian forward Elvis Manu on a three-year contract from Genclerbirligi

Turkish top flight side Akhisarspor have signed Ghanaian wing Elvis Manu on a three year deal.

The Dutch-born Ghanaian winger Elvis Manu joined from left Genclerbirligi after just one season with the team and has signed a three-year contract with Super Lig minnows Akhisarspor.

Elvis Manu wanted to remain playing in Turkey’s top flight after his former club was relegated last season.

The 24-year-old has scored 51 goals and made 14 assists in the 166 games he has played in his career thus far.

Last season, he managed to score twice and assist 2 more in 24 league appearances for Genclerbirligi.

The 24 year made over 15 appearances for the Dutch youth national team before switching his national allegiance to Ghana. He is yet to be called up for the African nation. Elvis played for Feyenoord and Brighton & Hove Albion before making the switch to play in Turkey in 2017 with Genclerbirligi.

Akhisarspor club president Huseyin Eryuksel and several members of board of directors were present during the signing ceremony at the club’s facilities.

The club also recently hired Bosnian legend Safet Susic as their manager.