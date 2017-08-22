Al Ain struggling to find suitable Asamoah Gyan replacement

United Arab Emirates giants Al Ain are struggling to find a suitable replacement for Ghanaian forward Asamoah Gyan.

Al Ain have put their poor domestic season on to the back burner and their sole aim and focus has been on an assault on this season's AFC Champions League hence the purchase of Swedish international Marcus Berg and Japanese attacker Tsukasa Shiotani

Berg will have to fill in the boots of the club's former hero, Gyan, who left the club in 2015 while the Japanese will take the place of South Korean ace Lee Myung Joo.

The acquisition of a big player like Berg is not just a statement of intent but also one to appease the Al Ain faithful - the Ainnawis - after a turbulent season. This is redemption, if ever there is one.

Gyan spent three seasons with Al Ain, scoring 73 goals in 65 appearances and won plethora of titles and individual awards.

He joined Turkish side Kayserispor on a two-year-deal last month.

