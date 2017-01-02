Al Gharafa defender Rashid Sumaila not worried with Black Stars snub

In-form Al Gharafa defender Rashid Sumaila says he is not worried after being snubbed by Avram Grant in the 26-man squad for going in Dubai ahead of the 2017 Afcon.

The former Chelsea boss announced a 26-man contingent for preparations in the Asian country on Monday morning but the former Asante Kotoko defender is not perturbed despite holding training sessions with the team in Accra for some days.

"Such things happen. Every coach has the qualities he looks for in every player. I know I am a good player but the coach has the final say. I have won several wards at club side due to my performance so I trust myself. But the decision of the coach must be respected," Rashid told GHANAsoccernet.com in an exclusive interview.

"Whoever is picked deserved to be picked. We are all Ghanaians so whoever makes the final list must be supported with prayers to succeed. I wish them all the best," he added.

The Al Gharafa best player of the moment added that the team is capable of winning the Afcon taking into consideration the quality in the team.

"... Oh yes they have what it takes to win the trophy. Two years ago, we (Ghana) lost the finals to Ivory Coast through penalty shootouts. So we are top favourites for the trophy," he added.

Sumaila, a member of Ghana's 2014 World Cup squad was handed his first call up by the former Chelsea boss in his initial 30-man provisional list after his two years absence from the team.

Grant will mame his final 23 for next week's tournament after their camping in Dubai.

The team is expected in Gabon on the 13th of January, a day to the kickoff of the tournament.

