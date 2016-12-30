Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Al Gharafa defender Rashid Sumaila recounts great moment of reuniting with Black Stars team mates

Published on: 30 December 2016

Ghana and Al Gharafa defender Rashid Sumaila says reuniting with his team mates in the Black Stars bought back nostalgic memories and made him feel great.

Sumaila, 23, reunited with the Black Stars after two years absence after coach Avram Grant handed him a call up in his provisional list for the 2017 Afcon.

The in-form defender who was recently voted the player of the first round of the Qatar Stars League for Al Gharafa has since shown great form after opening training with the team and says his first day gave him nostalgic feelings.

"It was great reuniting with my colleagues. You know I played with them during the 2014 World Cup qualifiers and at the World Cup. So it brought back some few memories," Rashid told Ghanasoccernet.com

"I had nostalgic feelings when we met before our first training but I knew that was normal because if you are away from your friends for two years and you reunite, obviously that is expected," he added.

Sumaila has been lauded by many who have watched him at the Stars' training with an admirable aggression.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Rashid Sumaila latest videos

Comments

This article has 5 comment(s), give your comment
  • Anokwale says:
    December 30, 2016 04:20 pm
    It looks like we will be seeing some new names. Looks like Amartey and Sumulia will take over the CB positions. Now let us see if someone is going to push out Afful from right back. I suspect Yiadom is going to take that position. I wish Mensah and Gyimah a quick recovery but we need the strongest players on the pitch.
  • ST. GHFUO, BLACK EXCELLENCE! says:
    December 30, 2016 04:57 pm
    I SMELL POLITICS WITH MENSAH. IS HE TRULY NOT FIT? I DOUBT IT..WHERE IS NII ADJEI WHO HAS WON CAF TROPHIES? WE R GOING TO AFRICA. DONT U THINK HIS EXPERIENCE WITH MAZEMBE CAN HELP? STOP COLLECTING MONEY TO FIELD PLAYERS. SQUAD: 1.OFORI(GPL TROPHY), FATAU(GPL TROPHY WINNER), ATI ZIGI(U20) 2.NKUM(U20 WC TROPHY), AFFUL(CAF TROPHY). 3.BABA(GERMAN LG), SCHLUPP(EPL TROPHY), 4&5.AMARTEY(EPL/TROPHY), NURU SULLEY(turkish premier, chan finalist) 5.MENSAH(U20 WCTROPHY), NII ADJEI(CAF TROPHY) 6.BADU(U20 WCTROPHY) PARTEY(CHAMPS LG TROPHY). 7. ADOMAH(PROMO TO EPL), ASSIFUAH(U20GOLDEN BOOT). 8. WAKASO, NANA POKU(2016 GOAL KING IN EGYPT) 9. BLESSING(GPL TOP SCORER), KPB(SERIE A TROPHY). 10. DEDE(U20 WCTROPHY), JOHN ANTWI(EGYPT LG TROPHY AL AHLY). 11. KASA(SERIE A TROPHY), ATSU(AFCON 2015 GOLDEN BOOT) STANDBY: JOE DODOO(EPL TROPHY), ACQUAH, ACHEAMPONG, ATTAMAH, JORDAN AYEW, SUMAILA(SA LG TROPHY), BOYE MOST OF THE STARTERS N SUBS ON MY LIST HAVE HAD PRIOR SUCCESS WINNING TROPHIES AND PERSONAL ACCOLADES. WHEN THEY SEE OTHER AFRICAN PLAYERS WHO HVE WON LG/FA CUP TROPHIES, NO SHAKING. U CALL THEM AND THEY WILL DELIVER. DONT CALL PLAYERS WHO ARE STILL IN THE WILDERNESS SEARCHING FOR TROPHIES AND PERSONAL MVPS. THEY WILL FLOP
  • ST. GHFUO, BLACK EXCELLENCE! says:
    December 30, 2016 05:07 pm
    SUMAILA DONT LOOK FIT. HE LOOKS FAT. NO SERIOUS NATIONAL SQUAD WILL INCLUDE MIDDLE EAST BASED PLAYERS. WHERE IS NII ADJEI? HE CONQUERED AFRICA 2WICE. WHERE IS JOHN ANTWI N NANA POKU? WE DONT WANT NO POLITICS INDUCED CALLUPS HERE. SUMAILA IS A GOOD DEFENDER BUT I DONT THINK HE IS FIT. LOOK AT HIM.
  • Assemblyman says:
    December 30, 2016 05:13 pm
    Rashid sumaila is back though. He should be asked about it. I remember his Mallam over Akaminko saga. We dont forget easily.
  • Anokwale says:
    December 30, 2016 07:48 pm
    @ St. Ghfuo: Nuru Sully and Nana Poku are in camp. Let the best man win the job. At this point, I am all about making sure there is stiff competition at all positions. I personally believe that even Asamoah Gyan should not assume he is an automatic at the forward slot.

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations