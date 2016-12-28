Al Gharafa defender Rashid Sumaila trains with Black Stars after two years absence

In-form Al Gharafa defender Rashid Sumaila trained with the Black Stars for the first time after missing in action for two years.

The in-form defender reunited with his team mates in a fashionable style which saw them reminiscing old memories.

The 2014 World Cup Ghana squad member showed great sense of agility, tactfulness and aggression in the two hour training session forcing applauds from all at the Acquainas Park where the training was held.

Coach Avram Grant has called a provisional squad to commence preparation for the 2017 Afcon finals in Gabon.

Sumaila who has recently been voted Al Gharafa player of the first round of the Qatar Stars League has been knocking on the doors of the Black Stars since missing out after the 2014 World Cup.

He is expected to make it into Grant's final list which will be out on Saturday before the team departs for Dubai to wrap up preparations for next month's tournament.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

