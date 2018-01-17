Al Gharafa fans call on management to re-sign Rashid Sumaila

Supporters of Qatari side Al Gharafa are pleading to the club to re-sign Ghanaian centre-back Rashid Sumaila.

The 25-year-old guardsman was an instant hit during his loan spell from Kuwaiti side Al Qadsia to Al Gharafa under coach Pedro Caixinha in the 2016/17 season.

Following a stupendous campaign for the Cheetahs, the club's management made an attempt to acquire him on a permanent deal.

However, a deal could not be struck as coach Pedro Caixinha left for Rangers FC and Sumaila was heavily linked to follow the Portuguese trainer to Scotland.

The Ghanaian posted a video of himself during his time at Al Gharafa on twitter and the supporters of the club started asking management to bring him back to the club.

The sixth-capped Ghanaian international scored four goals in 21 appearances for the side, and was won five man of the match awards as the club finished 5th on league log that season.

