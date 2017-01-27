Al Hilal new boy Abednego Tetteh targets 20 goals in maiden season in Sudan

In-form Al Hilal striker Abednego Tettteh wants to score twenty goals at the end of the 2016/17 season in the Sudanese Premier League after netting a brace in his maiden league game.

The former Bechem United striker hut the back of the net twice in their opening league game against over Mereikh Kosti, a mat have Hilal won 4-1.

And Tetteh says he eyes 20 goals in the season.

"Every striker wants to score goals and I am one of them. I know I am the best and I have to prove that.

"I scored 17 goals for Bechem United in my first season for them and u want to score more with my new club.

"I want to score 20 goals at the end of the season but am not eyeing the goal king. I only want to score," he told Ghanasoccernet.com

Tetteh netted 15 goals at the end of the 2015/16 Ghana Premier League and will have to up it by five goals to reach his target.

