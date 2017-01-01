Al Hilal star Augustine Okrah surprised by Ghana AFCON snub

Sudan-based winger Augustine Okrah has expressed shock at his exclusion from Ghana's squad to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Okrah had a tremendous season with Al Merreikh where he bagged 17 goals for the Khartoum-based side.

The diminutive player argues he has been consistent the past three seasons and has tallied 40 goals.

He posted on his Twitter page: ''I'm SURPRISED I couldn't even make the provisional squad for the Afcon. Over 40 league goals in 3 seasons as a winger?

Happy New year to all.''

I'm SURPRISED I couldn't even make the provisional squad for the Afcon. Over 40 league goals in 3 seasons as a winger? Happy New year to all pic.twitter.com/XBkiPjEX7u — AugustOkrah Official (@AugustineOkrah1) January 1, 2017

Okrah is currently in Egypt with his new club Al Hilal squad for pre season ahead of the start of the Sudanese league on 25 January.

He was Most Valuable Player and top scorer of the Ghana Premier League in 2014.

