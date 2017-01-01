Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Al Hilal star Augustine Okrah surprised by Ghana AFCON snub

Published on: 01 January 2017
Augustine Okrah

Sudan-based winger Augustine Okrah has expressed shock at his exclusion from Ghana's squad to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations. 

Okrah had a tremendous season with Al Merreikh where he bagged 17 goals for the Khartoum-based side.

The diminutive player argues he has been consistent the past three seasons and has tallied 40 goals.

He posted on his Twitter page: ''I'm SURPRISED I couldn't even make the provisional squad for the Afcon. Over 40 league goals in 3 seasons as a winger?

Happy New year to all.''

Okrah is currently in Egypt with his new club Al Hilal squad for pre season ahead of the start of the Sudanese league on 25 January.

He was Most Valuable Player and top scorer of the Ghana Premier League in 2014.

Comments

Comments
  • 2 yung says:
    January 01, 2017 07:28 pm
    Ghana corruption nkoaaaaa
  • IT says:
    January 01, 2017 08:03 pm
    next time bro
  • Nana Owusu Ansah says:
    January 01, 2017 10:51 pm
    Kwasia over 40 goals in which league?
  • Kwaku Appiah says:
    January 01, 2017 10:52 pm
    Who ever advise u to move to Sudan is a very wicked person?
  • Kwaku Appiah says:
    January 01, 2017 10:54 pm
    Who ever advise u to move to Sudan is a very wicked person
  • lejend says:
    January 01, 2017 11:47 pm
    You have a point but ask yourslef, which league??? Pls come again
  • bmd says:
    January 02, 2017 12:20 am
    I share your pain brother and I completely understand your cry. Unfortunately Grant is more interested in european football players. That is why rubbish Jordan and warris got invitation.

