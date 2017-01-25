Al Hilal striker Abednego Tetteh hits brace on Sudanese Premier League debut

Striker Abednego Tettteh hit the ground running for Al Hilal in their Sudanese Premier League opener by bagging a brace in the 4-1 win over Mereikh Kosti.

Compatriot Augustine Okrah was also handed a starting role and he excelled by providing two assists.

Tetteh's first was a powerful shot from inside the box and his second was a header.

He joined the Crescent this season from Ghana Premier League side Bechem United and always a huge hit.

