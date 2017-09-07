Al Qadsia dependable defender Rashid Sumaila wins best player accolade in Kuwait Super Cup defeat to Al Kuwaiti

Al Qadsia defender Rashid Sumaila was voted as the best player in the Kuwait Super Cup defeat to arch rivals Al Kuwaiti at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium on Thursday.

Al Kuwaiti won the game 5-4 on penalty shootouts to win yet again another Super Cup over Al Qadsia after losing to the same opponents for the past two seasons.

Despite having greater share of possession, Al Kuwaiti failed to break the impregnable defense of the Yellow Castle, marshalled by Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila as the game ended in a 0-0 stalemate in regulation time.

However, in the shout-out, goalkeeper Abdulrahman Al Hesainan proved decisive as he palmed away Khalid Hajiah's fourth kick to win his side a third consecutive Kuwaiti Super Cup trophy.

In the aftermath of the match, Sumaila was adjudged man of the match for his stupendous performance despite his team's horrendous show.

The 24-year-old is expected to keep up his superb form for the Yellow Castle when the Kuwaiti top flight league kicks off next week.

