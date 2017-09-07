Al Qadsia fans count on Rashid Sumaila for Super Cup glory

Fans of Al Qadsia have urged Rashid Sumaila to clinch the Kuwait Super Cup for them as they come up against Al Kuwaiti SC at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium on Thursday evening.

Sumaila, who returned to the club after spending last season on loan at Qatari club Al Gharafa, has endeared himself to the club's faithful following his superb performance during their pre-season training games.

The Yellow Castle will square off against sworn rivals Al Kuwaiti in the curtain raiser of the Kuwaiti top flight league, and the fans of the club have taken to Twitter to implore the hardworking Ghanaian defender to help them lift their first silverware before the campaign kicks off next week.

Sumaila's Al Qadsia lost 3-2 on penalties to Al Kuwaiti last season.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)