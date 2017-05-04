Alanyaspor defender Nuru Sulley making progress in bid to return to full fitness next season

Ghana and Alayanspor defender Nuru Sulley is covering every blade of grass to return to full fitness for both club and country next season.

The tough tackling defender has struggled for the full fitness all season and his tendency to tweak a bone has cost him his place in the Alanyaspor team.

The defender took a decision in consultation with Alanyaspor and his representatives to sit out the second half of the season due to niggling injury concerns.

He has now recovered from the first phase of his recovery and is expected to start therapy in the coming weeks as a final solution is put to a painful last 12 months that has reduced his prowess.

“I am very happy to say that I am working hard and following whatever the doctors say to get back to full fitness next season,” Sulley told GHANAsoccernet.com

“It’s not been easy but that is the nature of our job and we have to take the punches as and when they come.”

“I am beginning to feel good again and I will not rush it to come back,I will wait for the entire process.”

Nuru played 33 games to help Alanyaspor gain promotion to the Turkish top league but injury has denied him the opportunity to even play 10 league games for the club in the top tier this season.

