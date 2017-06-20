Albanian giants Partizani Tirana awaits response from Chievo over 17-goal Ghanaian striker Caleb Ekuban

FK Partizani Tirana are awaiting a response from Chievo Verona regarding a permanent switch for Ghanaian striker Caleb Ekuban.

The Albanian giants have up until June 26 to register the Italian-born Ghanaian for their European adventure next season.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a fruitful one-year loan spell at the club where he bagged 17 goals in 33 appearances.

Tirana continues to hold talks with the Italian side over a permanent move for the hugely talented attacker.

Fresh media reports in Albanian are suggesting the 15-times Albanian champions are desperate to tie the forward to a long-term deal.

Chievo have other plans for the striker as he will be sent out on loan to another club to continue with his development.

But the striker is believed to be interesting in staying in Albania after enjoying a fabolous debut campaign.

