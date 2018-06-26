Albanian side FK Partizani interested in re-signing Caleb Ekuban from Leeds United

Albanian giants FK Partizani Tirana are interested in re-signing Caleb Ekuban from English side Leeds United in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Ekuban joined the Lilly-Whites at the start of the last term on a four-year deal from Italian side Chievo Verona, after his breakthrough loan spell with Albanian outfit FK Partizani.

The 24-year-old however failed to establish himself in the Yorkshire-based side - scoring just 2 goals in 21 appearances in all competitions.

The Ghanaian has been heavily linked with a move away from the club following the arrival of legendary Argentine trainer Marcelo Bielsa - who is reported to ready to splash the cash to purchase Argentine hitman Ezequiel Ponce from AS Roma, and FK Partizani are reported to have registered their interest in the re-signing the player.

Ekuban was the second best scorer in the Albanian top flight league during the 2016/17 season.