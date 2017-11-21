Albert Adomah hits EIGHT league goal for Aston Villa in win against Sunderland

In-form Ghana forward Albert Adomah was on target again as Aston Villa beat Sunderland 2-1 in the English Championship on Tuesday night.

The match which marked Chris Coleman's debut as Sunderland boss, started on an intense fashion.

Albert Adomah handed Aston Villa a dream starting in the 10th minute of the game in front of a fully packed Villa Park.

The goal was Adomah's eight league goal of the campaign and his third in his last two games following his brace over the weekend in the win against Norwich City.

Steve Bruce's side took a commanding lead through on-loan Tottenham Hotspurs winger Josh Onomah's deflected shot.

Lewis Grabban reduced the arrears and gave the Black Cats a chance to salvage a point in the final 15 minutes, but Villa held firm.

The loss means Sunderland remain rooted to the foot of the Championship, four points from safety while Aston Villa move up to 4th on the log with 32 points after 18 matches.

