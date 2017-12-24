Albert Adomah on target but Aston Villa throw away lead to draw with Sheffield United

Aston Villa star Albert Adomah continued his scoring form on Saturday afternoon when he opened the scoring in the 2-2 draw with Sheffield United at the Villa Park.

Adomah scored a 4th minute penalty which was quickly followed by Mile Jedinak's header in the 9th minute.

But Villa relinquished the two-goal lead as the Blades cored on the 12th and 26th minute courtesy Clayton Donaldson.

The draw leaves both sides nine points off an automatic promotion spot.

Adomah has played 19 matches in the championship this season scoring 12 goals in all competitions.

He completed 23 passes and a passing accuracy of 65.2%.

By Albert Etsiwah Twitter: nana_de_squake

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)