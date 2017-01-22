Albert Adomah: Overlooked Ghana winger Albert Adomah scores double for Aston Villa in English Championship

Ghana international winger Albert Adomah scored both goals for Aston Villa in their 2-2 stalemate with Preston North End in the English Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The 29-year-old scored the opening goal for Steve Bruce's men in the 22nd minute at the Villa Park before he converted from the spot nine minutes before the break to steer Villa into a 2-0 lead.

However the visitors pulled a goal back in the 64th minute through Jordan Hugil before the same striker ensured his side ended the game with a point by scoring in the 76th minute.

Adomah has scored league goals for Villa in 20 appearances since his arrival from Premier League side Middlesbrough.

He was overlooked by Ghana coach Avram Grant for the 2017 AFCON despite his superior form at club level.

