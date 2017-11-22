Albert Adomah reveals reasons for muted goal celebration against QPR

Aston Villa winger Albert Adomah has revealed why he did not celebrate the goals he scored against Queens Park Rangers in the English Championship last Sunday.

The Ghanaian winger scored twice to earn Steve Bruce’s team a 2-1 victory at Loftus Road, as Villa came from behind to win away from home for the first time since August 2013.

Adomah learned his trade on AstroTurf pitches just a stone’s throw from the west London ground and revealed his unusually muted goal celebrations were out of the respect for the club he still calls his own.

“I’m a local boy and used to play on the AstroTurf, the rubber, round the way,” he said. “That’s why I did not want to jump up for joy when I scored though, at the end, I went to celebrate with the Villa fans.

“My family aren’t QPR fans. My mum supports Everton because she likes the name."

“Dad supports Arsenal and my brother supports Chelsea. I won’t get stick from them."

“But the majority of my friends support QPR, so I’m not going to look at my phone!

“I had quite a few friends at the game. My brother was there. It was quite nice. Close to home is always good.”

Adomah, who had not previously scored against QPR in his career, netted either side of half-time as Villa fought back after Jamie Mackie had fired the hosts ahead.

The 29-year-old, who has now scored eight goals in 15 appearances, believes the win was testament to Villa’s character following a testing fortnight which saw them lose both John Terry and Jonathan Kodjia to injury.

“It was frustrating this week. We lost against Sheffield Wednesday before the international break but we have bounced back now,” he said.

“We have a few injury issues but hopefully we can put that aside and the players who are fit can do the job for the manager.

“Coming back from a goal behind is always tough in the Championship, no matter what team you are playing, a top team or a bottom team. We managed to overcome that on Saturday, which is great.”

