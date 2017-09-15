Albert Adomah set to profit from Andre Green's injury to revive Aston Villa career

Aston Villa wideman Albert Adomah is set to profit from the injury of Andre Green and revive his club career.

Green has been sidelined for a number of months with an injury - which could pave way for the Ghanaian to return to the starting X1.

Thee 19-year-old homegrown winger has undergone an operation to correct a long standing hamstring problem.

His absence could give one of Villa's best performer last season the chance to make his mark in the current campaign.

Villa fans have called for the inclusion of Albert Adomah in the squad ahead of the clash against Barnsley this weekend.

The fans have been left in the dark over the continuous snub of the Ghanaian by manager Steve Bruce.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)