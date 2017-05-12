Albert Adomah’s team mates rate him as the most skillful player at Aston Villa

Jack Grealish has hailed winger Albert Adomah as the club’s most skilful player at Aston Villa but revealed his dislike of Jonathan Kodjia and Jordan Amavi music taste while discussing his teammates.

A fast and direct player, Adomah has been successful with 54% of his attempted take-ons in the Championship this season, while he has created an impressive 42 chances for his team-mates.

Grealish told the club’s offcial website: “As a winger he likes to go at full-backs and he’s got a few tricks in his locker.”

However, Grealish went on to reveal that Adomah is also the worst dressed player at the club.

“Some of his gear’s a bit rascal,” the youngster added.

Grealish also described midfielder Mile Jedinak as the club’s best trainer.

“He’s always first in, doing what he needs to do to be at the top of his game and when we’re out on the pitch he’s always giving it 100 per cent every day,” he said.

