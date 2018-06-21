Alex Asamoah bemoans government's decision to dissolve football in Ghana

Techiman Eleven Wonders forward Alex Asamoah has lamented on government's decision to suspend football in Ghana.

Following the exposé by undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas in June, over 77 referees and football administrators were caught on camera accepting bribes to influence Ghana Premier League results, leading to an indefinite suspension on all football related activities.

Asamoah, who won the Premier League goal king, has been in fantastic form since joining the league newcomer has bemoaned the decision taken by government to cease football in the country.

"Since I'm in top form this season and stands the chance of landing a deal abroad, the league going on suspension at this moment has affected me and other players too,” Asamoah told footballmadeinghana.com

“The only job we have is playing football because we didn’t learn any other trade in addition to football.

“I will plead with the leaders to solve the problem at hand for our league to resume as soon as possible,” he added.

Asamoah has bagged four goals in 15 appearances to help the side to 10th spot.