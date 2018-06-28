Alfred Duncan ready to leave Sassuolo after fruitful talk with club officials

Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Joseph Duncan has expressed his desire to leave Italian side Sassuolo after holding positive talks with the club.

The 25-year-old joined the Black and Greens in 2015 from Sampdoria and has been a key figure for the side.

The defensive enforcer's performance last term has attracted interest from top clubs in Italy and England - with AS Roma and Lazio showing keen interest.

”I’ve spent three good years at Sassuolo and it’s been great, but I feel I’m ready for a change,"Duncan told Citi TV.

“I’ve spoken to the club and they understand my decision, so it’s up to them now and the right offer from the interested clubs,” he said.

According to reports, Duncan is likely to re-unite with coach Eusebio Di Francesco at AS Roma following the departure of former Belgium international Radja Nainggolan to Inter Milan.

The former Inter Milan midfielder made 26 appearances for Sassuolo in the 2017/18 season.

He represented Ghana at the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Turkey playing four games during the tourney.