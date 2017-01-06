Algeria and Leicester striker Mahrez named African Footballer of The Year, Nigeria dominates

Algeria and Leicester forward Riyad Mahrez has been voted African Footballer of the Year after helping inspire the Foxes to the Premier League title last season.

The event held in Abuja saw Nigeria dominate the other award categories with Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi and Asisat Oshoala winning in other categories but the night belonged to Mahrez.

Mahrez, 25, beat Gabon skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who scooped the prestigious accolade last year, into second place, with Senegal and Liverpool star Sadio Mane, taking third spot.

A total of 361 votes saw Mahrez best Aubameyang's return of 313, while Mane attracted 186 backers in third.

The 25-year-old's latest gong is added to the PFA Player of the Year award he scooped earlier this year.

He contributed a stunning 17 goals and 10 assists to Leicester's glorious Premier League campaign although, much like his team-mates, he has found the going tougher this time around and will depart on Africa Cup of Nations duty this month with the Foxes languishing in 15th position.

"It's a huge honour, I am happy and pleased. I thank all my teammates at Leicester and Algeria," Mahrez said as he received the award.

"I dedicate this to my family and all those who support me every day."

He was the first Algerian to win a Premier League champions medal and sparked a massive following back home in Algeria for the club, who he had first thought was a rugby team when he was contacted to join them four years ago.

All three players who made the shortlist for the African Footballer of the Year were also picked in CAF XI that also features Ivory Coast and Man Utd defender Eric Bailly.

Aubameyang has continued his stellar form with Dortmund this term, with 16 goals in 15 Bundesliga matches, while Mane has established himself as a key figure at Anfield having moved from Southampton to join Jurgen Klopp's men during the close season.

Nigeria's Kelechi Iheanacho (Man City) and Alex Iwobi (Arsenal) won the Most Promising Talent and Youth Player of the Year awards, respectively.

Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala grabbed her second African Women's Player of the Year award on the back of her goals as Nigeria retained their continental crown in Cameroon.

The Arsenal Ladies star won her first when she also helped the Super Falcons emerge African champions in 2014.

Goalkeeper Denis Onyango was picked for the African Player of the Year Based in Africa ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns teammate Khama Billiat and Zambia’s Rainford Kalaba.

Onyango was outstanding when seven-time South African champions Sundowns won an historic CAF Champions League and also when Uganda qualified for this year’s Africa Cup of Nations after a long absence.

Gambian referee Bakary Papa Gassama won the Best Referee Award for the third straight year.

