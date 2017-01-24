Algeria coach George Leekens quits after Africa Cup Nations exit

Algeria's Belgian coach Georges Leekens quit Tuesday after the side crashed out of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Algeria were one of the pre-tournament favourites for the tournament in Gabon but crashed out after failing to win a game in the group.

"For the good of all I decided to quit even though I do it with heart ache, and I wish all the success in the world to the national side," he said in a statement on the Algerian Football Federation website.

