Algeria sack coach Rabah Madjer after just five games in charge

Algeria have sacked coach Rabah Madjer after just five matches in charge.

The Algerian legend has been told his services are longer required after he failed to qualify the side to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The decision was taken at an extraordinary congress on Saturday with Sports Minister Mohammed Hattab confirming the exit of the former national star.

"[Madjer] is a former great, a great school of Algerian football, but concerning the post of head coach, he hasn't succeeded," Hattab told journalists, as per Le360.

"It's necessary to take the lessons from this," he added, "because the national team must give joy and happiness."

Madjer, one of Algeria's greatest players and the nation's only European Cup winner, was named head coach in October 2017, replacing Lucas Alcaraz.

His tenure comes to an end following four consecutive friendly defeats - against Iran, Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde and Portugal - although he had overseen two victories in the previous matches, against the Central African Republic and Tanzania.

Algeria are now searching for their sixth manager in just over two years, following the exits of Milovan Rajevac, Georges Leekens and Christian Gourcuff, as well as Madjer and Alcaraz