Algerian Mustapha Ghorbal will be the centre referee for Ghana's semi-final clash against Niger on Wednesday at the CAF U17 Nations Cup.

His assistants will be Aymen Ismail of Tunisia and Attia Amsaad of Libya.

The match will be played at the Stade Port Gentil.

Ghana will be meeting Le Mena Cadets for the third time in two months after recording back-to-back friendly wins at the Accra Sports Stadium in April.

