Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau elected new President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF)

Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau has been elected as the new President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Alhaji Gusau was elected during the 77th NFF Annual General Assembly held in Benin City, Edo State on Friday, September 30, 2022.

There were two rounds of voting as there was no clear winner after the first round even though Alhaji Gusau was in a comfortable lead.

Alhaji Gusau got a total of 21 votes out of 44 ahead of former NFF First Vice President Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi who claimed 21 votes while the former second Vice President Shehu Dikko polled 6 votes.

Former goalkeeper Idah Peterside and Alhaji Abba Yola had a vote each whereas Dr. Christian Emeruwa and David Buhari Doherty polled no votes.

All the other candidates conceded defeat and pulled out of the second round voting but for Peterside to contest the leading candidate Alhaji Gusau.

After the second round of voting (re-run), Alhaji Gusau gained a landslide votes of 39 with Peterside getting just a vote out of 40 valid votes with one being invalid.

Alhaji Gusau was the Chairman of Chairmen and a board member of the last Executive Committee of the NFF. He was also the Chairman of Zamfara Football Association.

He succeeds former President and FIFA Council member Amaju Pinnick who served two terms of eight years.