Alhassan Wakaso adds up to record breaking Vitoria Guimaraes non-European line-up

Published on: 15 September 2017
Ghana's Alhassan Wakaso in the starting line-up

Ghana’s Alhassan Wakaso played his part in in Vitoria Guimaraes’s 1-1 game against Red Bull Salzburg in their own back yard.

Despite the disappointment of the results the  Portuguese side made history by becoming the first team to name a starting line up in European competition that had no European player in the starting team.

Vitoria's line-up consisted of four Brazilians, two Colombians, a Venezuelan, Uruguayan, a Ghanaian, a Peruvian and an Ivorian before bringing on Portugal's Kiko in the second half of their 1-1 draw with Red Bull Salzburg.

Wakaso lasted 78 minutes but will be sure bitter that they failed to take all three points on the day.

  • menkaiimessor says:
    September 15, 2017 06:02 am
