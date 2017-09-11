Alhassan Wakaso impresses with combative display in debut game for ambitious Vitoria Guimaraes

Midfielder Alhassan Wakaso who made his Guimaraes debut against Boavista got at it straight away and did not show any tendency of being overwhelmed on the day.

The Ghanaian joined the club with barely three days to shut the transfer window and was thrown in straight away for his first game of the season.

He lasted 90 minutes and came close to scoring twice with long range efforts while he stuck at his basic duty of shielding and protecting the defensive unit.

Paired with the experienced Simoes Rodgrigues at the center of the pitch, the Ghanaian kept it simple and was always an outlet available in tight situations.

Columbia’s well-travelled forward Sebastian Rincon got the only goal of the game to give Guimaraes all three points on the day and push them to 7th on the league table after five rounds of games.

