Alhassan Wakaso urges Lorient team mate to eschew complacency ahead of Angers clash

Ghana international and Lorient midfielder Alhassan Wakaso is urging his team mates to keep their feet on the ground as they face a potential banana peel in Angers this weekend.

The midfielder who joined the French side from Rio Ave played in the second half of the defeat to Nantes.

But there has been a general improvement in the team since his arrival with his side wining three of their last five games.

“I think that we are almost there but that is the slippery situation we need to get it right against Angers,” the midfielder said

“We need to remain focused throughout the season. The lads have done an amazing job but we need to continue going.”

“We will be playing in front of our fans and that is the most important way to get all three points.”

Alhassan has played in 12 league games since arriving at the club during the winter transfer window.

