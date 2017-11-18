Alhassan Wakaso wants to play in the English Premier League before he hangs his boots

Ghana international and Vitoria Guimaraes power tank midfielder Alhassan Wakaso has revealed he will move to the English Premier League soon.

The midfielder who is the younger brother of Mubarak Wakaso had offers from the championship but decided to move back to Portugal when his stint with Lorient did not work well.

He has since rediscovered his verve and is playing regularly both in the league and the UEFA Europa League for Vitoria Guimaraes.

“I am hoping that I will move to the English Premier League but to get there I have to continue playing like I have done in the past months,” Alhassan told GHANAsoccernet.com

“Every footballer has his dreams and goals playing there is one of my dreams and goals.”

The 24-year-old won the best player for Rio Ave in 2015 before moving to France to play with Lorient where things went per shaped.

