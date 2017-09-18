Alice Kusi nets brace on debut to win Super Cup for Zouk Mosbeh Girls in Lebanon

Black Queens midfielder Alice Kusi struck the back of the net twice on her debut for new club Zouk Mosbeh Girls FC.

The Lebanese side thrashed SAS FC 5-2 to clinch the Women's Super Cup 2017.

The former Fabulous Ladies midfielder scored two goals and provided two assists to aid the Zouk Mosbeh based side win the coveted trophy.

They beat the same opposition 4-1 to win the Lebanese Women's FA Cup last season.

By Nuhu Adams

