Alidu Seidu impressed technical team in Kirin Cup – Black Stars assistant George Boateng

Black Stars assistant coach George Boateng says the technical team were particularly impressed by Alidu Seidu's performance in the Kirin Cup.

Ghana placed third in the tournament held in Japan in June.

Several players withdrew from the squad prior to the tournament for various reasons, forcing the technical team to put Alidu and other players to the test.

And the Clermont Foot defender did not disappoint.

He played bravely in the first game against host Japan and well in the third-place playoff against Chile.

“I think prior to the Japan trip, nobody in Ghana would have said to us or would have said to himself or herself that Alidu Seidu is very capable enough to play at the World Cup level or at the AFCON level,” said Boateng to Joy Sports.

“When we watched the game back, we were very impressed. Yes, he picked up a red card but even that, is also part of education. It’s a learning process for the player and for everybody else because we talked about still having composure and calmness.

“Even though you’re under stress, when we get to the WC, we would need everybody to stay on the pitch and not pick up unnecessary yellow cards, or unnecessary red cards because it will end up costing you games,"

“But, his performance as a player was outstanding. So, we have gained something from just one game where we have gained a very good player,” he added.

Alidu is one of 28 players in the Black Stars camp in France, where they are preparing for pre-World Cup friendly games against Brazil and Nicaragua.

He hopes to make the final squad for the Black Stars' trip to Qatar, where they will compete in a group with Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.