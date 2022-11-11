Alidu Seidu recounts how injury almost ended his time in France

Black Stars defender Alidu Seidu has revealed he almost returned to Ghana after failing to succeed in a football trial due to injuries.

The 22-year-old had the opportunity to fly to France to seek his football dreams after years with JMG Academy.

Seidu, who barely got injured during his days in Ghana, had the got the chance to trial with French side Troyes.

However, two injuries in the space of two weeks saw the club decide not to select him.

“My first justify was in Troyes,” he told the Star Connect team.

“I went there and the first training that I had, I injured my ankle. My ankle got broken. I went there again for the second time, I did the trials for two weeks and I got injured again.

“The team told me I am not a strong player and I am injury prone so they won’t select me.”

The player then got an opportunity to sign for Clermont in 2019 and has since gone through the ranks at the club.