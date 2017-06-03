All set For Football Business Expo in USA ahead of Black Stars friendlies

All is set for the Ghana Football Business Expo scheduled for Houston; Ebo Appiah, the Project Consultant has indicated.

To him, the Expo, scheduled for June 27 offers the Ghanaian business community an opportune platform to sell Ghana to the outside world.

He revealed in an interview that he has promised the host city nothing but the best from the Ghanaian financial, legal, oil and gas, football, real estate, media etc sectors.

“l told them we are ready to connect, it’s an opportunity for Ghana business to go global. We want the rest of the world to see Ghana as a serious business partner.

“We are doing this in collaboration with the US Commercial Service, and the American Chamber of Commerce, it’s purely business but we are using football as the vehicle to put Ghana on that pedestal and to sell our country.”

He added that “We should come to the point where Ghana host the US national team for a friendly with no struggle, this is what this initiative seeks to achieve.

“We were at par with Malaysia at Independence, but they are miles ahead now, but it’s not late, this Trade Fair was birthed to ensure that Ghana gets to the top, by way of business.”

The Mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner; an oil hub, has bought into the idea and during the launch in the US recently, Ghana’s Business Development Minister, Mohammed Awal promised the US business community the benefit it stands to gain doing business with Ghana.

Interested participants should contact the offices of Happy FM, World Trade Centre, Accra for forms for $50 from now till next Wednesday and would be required to satisfy all visa requirements.

Project Ambassador, Augustine Arhinful, former Black stars striker also described the initiative as a laudable one and advised the business community to seize the opportunity to launch themselves globally saying, ” if you have an expertise in any of the aforementioned categories, this is the right platform to market to the world.

The Expo, themed ‘Beyond Football’ birthed by Ebo Appiah two years ago to utilize business opportunities during international friendlies, precedes the Ghana-Mexico in Houston on June 28 and USA-Ghana friendly in Hartford on July 2.

The event is being supported by RGG Sports, Puma, Ministry of Business and Development, DTRT Apparel, World Trade Centre, Accra, Ghana-Houston Chamber of Commerce, Ghanaian American Journal, American Chamber of Commerce, Ghana, and US Commercial Service, Accra.

Source: dailyguideafrica.com

