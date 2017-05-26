All you need to know about Black Stars new boy Isaac Sackey who is having a stellar season in Turkey

Most Ghanaian are hearing Isaac Sackey for the first time but he has been one that has risen through the ranks.

1.Isaac Sackey is a defensive midfielder with Turkish Super Ligue side Alanyaspor and has spent the last five years in Europe.

2.He is a former player of Liberty Professionals.

3.The 23-year-old played for four seasons at Czech side Slovan Liberec where he featured in the Europa League.

4.He won the Cup and Super Cup with Slovan Liberec with his most successful season being the 2013/2014 campaign where he scored two goals in 23 league matches.

5. Sackey has scored two goals in 21 league appearances for Alanyaspor this term.

