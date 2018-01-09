‘Allow me to run my mandate’ – Nyantakyi tells critics

President of the Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi has told his critics to allow him to run his mandate following incessant questions of whether he will stand for re-election or not.

Reports in 2017 suggested that the FIFA Council Member has announced that he will not contest for the seat of presidency of the Ghana Football Association forcing a lot of commentaries in the football family.

Several people have been yearning to get a confirmation from the GFA Boss as whether he will really no9t contest again as being reported.

But the Nyantakyi, who is now CAF’s 1st Vice President declined answering the question saying, “Allow me to run my mandate.”

“Why are people so worried whether I will contest elections in 2019 or not. What is the issue? Why are people worried about that? They should allow me to run my mandate,” he told GHANAsoccernet.com in an interview.

“There’ve been so many questions around this issue and I don’t want to talk about it again. They should just allow me to run my mandate,” he added.

This recent comment of the GFA Boss has thrown earlier reports in the balance with uncertainty re-running for the presidency of the federation of not.

Kwesi Nyantakyi was voted into office as GFA President in 2006 and has been the chief driver of Ghana football for almost 11 years now.

His remarkable and enviable achievements since assuming office saw him go unopposed in 2015 for a third term in office.

The GFA Presidential election is scheduled for 2019 and so far it’s only the President of Division One league side Phar Rangers, Nana Yaw Amponsah, who has made his intentions of contesting, public.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

