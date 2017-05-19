Ambitious DOL side Phar Ranger announce former Kotoko and Hearts coach as Sporting Director

Purposeful Division One League side Phar Rangers have announced the capture of former Hearts and Kotoko gaffer David Duncan as their Sporting Director.

The experienced coach will lead at the helm of affairs for the ambitious side as the Sporting Director and a member of the board of the club.

Duncan was unveiled on Friday afternoon at the club’s headquarters in Accra.

The former Kotoko coach is the next big target the club has employed after initially reaching agreements with former Hasaacas trainer Ben Zola and former Kotoko goalie Eric Nii Baah as head coach and goalkeeper’s trainer respectively.

Duncan, who is touted as one of the best coaches on the local scene fell out with Asante Kotoko a few years ago following a difficult start to the Ghana Premier League season.

Duncan will be expected to aid the philosophy of the side in unearthing talents and helping build a winsome side in the DOL.

Phar Rangers are now 8th on the DOL table in Zone One with 15 points from 14 matches.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @deshiekh1 on twitter

