Ambitious Egypt aim high after impressive win against the Black Stars

Egypt coach Hector Cuper has revealed his side is pumping up and excited after they pulled out an impressive against the Black Stars.

"Our ambitions in the tournament are very high," Egypt's Argentinean coach Cuper told the post-match news conference.

"We will do our best to make Egyptians proud of their national team and make them happy."

Asked about his decision to introduce right back Ahmed Fathi as a left back instead of fielding France-based defender Karim Hafez, Cuper said Fathi's experience was vital in such a high-profile clash.

Regular left-back Mohamed Abdel-Shafi missed Ghana's game after picking an ankle injury in Egypt's 1-0 over Uganda on Saturday. According to the team doctor, he should be fit to play against Morocco.

"Fathi has a vast experience, that's why I picked him to play this role. Karim Hafez is a good player and we trust him, but it would have been a heavy responsiblity to put on his shoulders if I had played him in such a strong match.”

