Ambitious Ghanaian second-tier side Karela United announce signing of coach Johnson Smith

Ambitious Ghanaian second-tier side Karela United have announced the signing of Johnson Smith as their new coach.

Smith, a former assistant coach at Asante Kotoko, has won the race to replace Frimpong Manso.

He was among five top coaches shortlisted for the position.

But he has won the race after being introduced to the players on Thursday.

The will be in charge when Karela travel to Bibiani to face his former club Gold Stars this weekend.

