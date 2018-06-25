GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 3 hours ago
Ambitious lower-tier side Great Warriors appoint Thomas Geist as sporting director
Thomas Geist

Ghanaian Division Two League side Great Warriors have confirmed the appointment of Thomas Geist as the club's new sporting director.

The experienced German - who will start work immediately - has signed a two-year contract, with an option for another year, with the Warriors.

The 53-year-old, who has managed over eight lower-tier sides in German, accepted the opportunity to work with the ambitious division two side after holding a fruitful discussion with the club's president Fred Gozzo in France.

"I'm happy with the step we have taken, it's a significant one and I hope it will help us achieve our goal of building a formidable foundation for the future," Gozzo told GHANASoccernet.com

"Geist is a very experienced coach especially when it comes to nurturing good talents hence when we had the opportunity to grab someone of his stature, we didn't hesitate. I believe with the help of our coach we'll achieve the desired ambition."

Geist holds a UEFA License B coaching certificate.

Comments

