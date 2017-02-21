Amed Toure: I won't celebrate if I score against Asante Kotoko

There will be no celebration for Bechem United striker Amed Toure should he score against his former club Asante Kotoko on Wednesday at the Baba Yara Stadium in the Ghana Premier League.

''I won’t celebrate if I score against Kotoko on Wednesday because I still hold them dear to my heart,'' Toure told Kumasi-based Silver FM.

The Ivorian had three successful stints with the Porcupine Warriors which made him a household name in the country.

Toure returns with the Hunters to play their first match of the season after playing the CAF Confederation Cup where they got eliminated last Saturday by MC Alger.

