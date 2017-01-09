Amed Toure wants to win titles with Bechem United not personal glory

Striker Amed Toure has disclosed he joined Bechem United to help them win silverware not personal glory.

The former Ghana Premier League goal king has joined the Hunters and his experience will be key on their Africa debut.

''For me am not here for personal glory, I am not looking at the goalking or best player, I just want to help the club,'' he spoke to the media.

''The team will be playing in the Confederation Cup and I want to help them to do something, you know this will be the first time for the Club.

''Is not going to be easy, there are some good teams in Africa, so it will be difficult but I hope we will surprise everyone and get far in the competition.''

Toure featured in the club's 0-0 draw with Hearts of Oak on Sunday.

Bechem United will play MC Alger of Algeria in the preliminary qualifying round of the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)