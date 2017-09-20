SHOCKER: Ghanaian league club president Baba Gedo confesses paying BRIBES to referees

Alhaji Baba Gedo, President of Ghanaian first division side Amidaus Professionals, has made a shocking and brazen revelation that he is one of the arch-destroyers of football in the country by investing more than 10,000 Ghana cedis in bribing referees to force the outcome of matches.

Gedo made this damning revelation on live radio on Wednesday, just weeks after FIFA slapped a Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey with a lifetime ban for influencing the World Cup qualification match between South Africa and Senegal in November 2016.

Gedo's, the owner of the club in Ghana's second tier, self-damaging revelation has now exposed how club owners who criticize the Ghana FA over the state of the game, are neck-deep wrecking football in the country through bribing referees.

In the most damning admission yet about the scale of corruption being perpetuated by 'nation wreckers', the self-confession has indicted the businessman and exposed him as an obnoxious character who influence the outcome of league matches and later blame the Ghana Football Association of nourishing the malaise.

The tough-talking football administrator has exposed himself as a 'nation wrecker' who is part of corrupt ringleaders who influence outcome of matches by bribing referees.

Gedo has been a fierce critic of the Ghana FA claiming the federation is corrupt but appears to have nailed his own coffin by admitting to the scandalous allegations.

He confessed he paid the backhanders to match officials during his side's stint in the Premier League.

He told Accra-based Happy FM on Wednesday: "I paid bribes to referees on countless occasions during our time time in the Premier League," he shamelessly revealed

"No football administrator in Ghana can run away from this fact. I used to pay fat bribes to referees but I've stopped now because I didn't benefit from it. I once paid 10,000