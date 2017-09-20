SHOCKER: Ghanaian league club president Baba Gedo confesses paying BRIBES to referees
Alhaji Baba Gedo, President of Ghanaian first division side Amidaus Professionals, has made a shocking and brazen revelation that he is one of the arch-destroyers of football in the country by investing more than 10,000 Ghana cedis in bribing referees to force the outcome of matches.
Gedo made this damning revelation on live radio on Wednesday, just weeks after FIFA slapped a Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey with a lifetime ban for influencing the World Cup qualification match between South Africa and Senegal in November 2016.
Gedo's, the owner of the club in Ghana's second tier, self-damaging revelation has now exposed how club owners who criticize the Ghana FA over the state of the game, are neck-deep wrecking football in the country through bribing referees.
"What's pissed me off is you'll pay the bribe and the referee's will still go ahead and rob you, which means he has collected bribe from your opponents as well, so at the end of the day it's them [referees] who benefit," Gedo deduced.
GHANAsoccernet.com revealed last year that several referees are in the pockets of many club owners yet turn anticlockwise to accuse the FA of festering the shameful act.
Some of these crooked football officials have consistently battered and bruised the image of the Ghana FA while been the major architects in the damning and disgraceful acts.
The action of football characters like the Amidaus Professionals President has caused the FA's brand, reputation and business relationships.
The Ghana Premier League is suffocating under financial stress largely due to perceived corruption with the FA targeted as the major culprits.
But it's emerging some crook characters who are masquerading as club owners are rather instrumental in stifling the growth of the game in the West African nation.
Amidaus Professionals were plunged from the Ghana top-flight after the 2013/2014 season and have failed to chart their way back- maybe he has run out of funds.
The cancerous nature of club officials bribing Ghanaian referees brought global disgrace to Ghana when Ghanaian referee, Joseph Lamptey took his act to the international stage.
Lamptey had a life ban slammed on him by FIFA after he was fingered for influencing the World Cup qualification match between South Africa and Senegal in November 2016.
Lamptey awarded a bogus penalty kick to the South Africans even as video replays showed that the Senegal defender did not handle the ball in their box.
The Ghanaian referee, who handled the match in Polokwane, received a lifetime ban from Fifa for match manipulation.
He challenged the decision in the Swiss courts but it was rejected by the Court for Arbitration of Sports (CAS).