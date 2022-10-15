Amiens SC coach hopes Nicolas Opoku learns from three-match suspension after nasty tackle on opponent

Amiens coach Philippe Hinschberger says he hopes Ghana defender Nicholas Opoku has learnt his lessons after being handed a three-match suspension.

The 24-year-old was shown a straight red card Amiens game against Dijon which they won 2-1 with 10-men.

Opoku was handed a three match ban by the Disciplinary committee following a nasty tackle on his opponent.

He will miss the games against Nimes and Saint Etienne in Ligue II before a yet to be identified opponent in the French Cup.

Coach Philippe Hinschberger said the defender should take this as a lesson

“We talked about it together, he came to apologize. He takes three matches and he left the team in trouble against Dijon. It has already been three times that he can be taken out, since I have already saved him against Annecy and Grenoble.

"It's quite strange on his part, because he doesn't pull the pin like that in training. He's even a boy who defends without making a lot of mistakes. I think maybe he was pissed off by the score, the penalty. It's something that is not tangible and difficult to anticipate for the staff. Now, for the rest of his career, he must banish this kind of behavior and gesture. Especially since he doesn't need it at all". »

Nicholas Opoku's chance of making the Black Stars squad ahead of the 2022 World Cup is in limbo as he will be missing three games with just some few weeks to the start of the mundial.