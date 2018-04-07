Amoako, Sharani and Abdulai nominated for Dreams FC Player of the Month

Dreams FC have nominated Sharani Zuberu, Isaac Amoako and Massawudu Abdulai for the club's player of the month of March.

Zuberu has been the live-wire for the Dawu-based side, scoring two in four games and winning two most valuable player awards.

The budding forward's performances has earned him a call up into the national under-20 team the Black Satellites.

He has also been nominated for the Ghana Premier League player for the month of March, where he competes with WAFA's Aminu Mohammed and Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan.

Goalkeeper Isaac Amoako has also been solid at the start of the season, keeping the post in all of the club's games in March and was superb against Hearts of Oak despite the 1-0 defeat. Amoako has kept two clean sheets from four games.

Meanwhile, defender Masawudu Abdulai, who joined the club from Proud United, has found his name in the list following his stalwart performance for the Still Believers.

The club will announce the winner of the award in the coming days but will host Karela United on Sunday at the Dawu Park.

