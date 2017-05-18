An unnamed Saudi side table between 500,000 to 2 million euros for Ghanaian midfielder Muniru Sulley

An unnamed Saudi club have tabled between 500,000- 2 million euros for Ghanaian midfielder Muniru Sulley, who is set to leave Steau Bucaresti at the end of the season.

The club is keen to take the Ghanaian who made 37 appearances for the Romanian giants.

Steau Bucaresti president Gigi Becali has revealed an unnamed Arabian side is hot on the heels of the Ghanaian.

"I have some offers. On Muniru its between 500,000 euros to 2 million euros, Becali told Digi Sport TV

"It is a team in Saudi, who wants both. Wait and see what happens."

The club confirmed on its website on Thursday that the Ghanaian will leave the club at the end of the season.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)